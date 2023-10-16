Bhongir: Pailla says he took welfare schemes to doorstep of people

Not only towns, but also villages witnessed comprehensive development due the programmes taken up by Telangana government, said Pailla Shekar Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Not only towns, but also villages witnessed comprehensive development due the programmes taken up by Telangana government, said Pailla Shekar Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Monday said that he has strove to bring the benefits of welfare schemes of the state government to the doorsteps of people of Bhongir assembly constituency in the last nine and half years.

Addressing the public meeting “Praja Ashirvadha Sabha” held in the grounds of Government Junior College at Bhongir, Shekar Reddy said that the people of Bhongir assembly constituency voted him to win in elections – 2014 and 2018 and showed confidence in him. He strove to keep up the expectation of the people of the assembly constituency and worked to ensure all the eligible families to get the benefits of welfare schemes of the state.

He said that not only towns, but also villages witnessed comprehensive development due the programmes taken up by the state government.