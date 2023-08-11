Bhongir police arrests a chain snatcher

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir town police on Friday arrested a chain snatcher and recovered three tulas of gold ornaments from his possession. The arrested was Ankuvari Shiva Kumar alias Raju (28) from Boduppal, and his associate Jamdar Narsingh was stated to be absconding.

DCP Rajesh Chandra told newsmen that the duo snatched a chain in Andal Nagar of Bhongir on August 1. On credible information, the police arrested Shiva Kumar on Friday morning. He was also involved in an extortion case in Hyderabad.