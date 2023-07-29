Bhupalpally: Bodies of two missing villagers recovered

Utilizing drone technology, the police located the bodies, Odi Reddy's body was found on the outskirts of Voditala village in Chityala Mandal, while Sarojana's body was discovered near Solipeta palm trees in SM Kothapalli village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Bhupalpally: In the aftermath of the recent floods that struck Moranchapalle village in Bhupalpally Mandal, the bodies of two missing villagers, Gorre Odi Reddy (70) and Gangidi Sarojana (60), were recovered on Saturday.

The devastating flood was caused by the overflow of the Morancha stream on Wednesday night, washing away four villagers, including Vajramma, wife of Odi Reddy, along with Gaddam Mahalakshmi (40) and Sarojana. Despite relentless search efforts, two more individuals are still reported missing.

The successful recovery of the bodies was a result of the search operation led by SP Pulla Karunakar and DSP A Ramulu. Utilizing drone technology, the police located the bodies, Odi Reddy’s body was found on the outskirts of Voditala village in Chityala Mandal, while Sarojana’s body was discovered near Solipeta palm trees in SM Kothapalli village.

As the bodies were found in the decomposed state due to submergence in water for two days and no one had come forward to move them, Bhupalapalli CI Ram Narasimha Reddy, Chityala SI Ramesh, and some villagers themselves took the initiative to shift the bodies to ensure respectful handling.

“The search operations for the remaining two missing individuals will continue with the assistance of NDRF and expert swimmers,” said SP Karunakar. Meanwhile, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra visited the affected village to assess the sanitary conditions and the extent of the damage. Temporary road connections were promptly restored to facilitate access to Moranchapalle for relief operations.

In this difficult time, some villagers have sought refuge at relief centres, while others have returned to their homes to begin the arduous task of cleaning and salvaging their houses and belongings. The grief-stricken villagers are grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, but the district is providing necessary assistance and support to the victims.

MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Warangal ZP Chairperson Jyothi paid a visit to the village to assess the situation.

