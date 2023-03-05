Bicycle rallies organized to mark Women’s Day in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:00 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Collector Rahul Raj participates in a bike rally organised to mark International Women's Day in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: A bicycle rally was taken out from Indira Priyadarshini stadium to the office of the District Medical and Health department to mark International Women’s Day in Adilabad on Sunday. Collector PS Rahul Raj was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the newly introduced Arogya Mahila scheme would widely be promoted in the district. Special health camps would be conducted in Adilabad and Boath Assembly constituency headquarters as part of the Women’s Day celebrations on March 8. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod, officials of the department Dr Sadhana, Manohar, and many others were present.

Similar rallies were organized in Mancherial, Nirmal and Asifabad districts. Zilla Parishad chairperson Nallala Bagyalaxmi flagged off the rally held in Mancherial district centre.