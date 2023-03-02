BRS cadres in Adilabad flay Centre for LPG price hike

Opposing the union government hiking LPG prices, Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers on Thursday staged a dharna across the erstwhile Adilabad district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Cadres of BRS stage a protest in Adilabad on Thursday

In Adilabad, activists of the party led by MLA Jogu Ramanna staged a dharna carrying empty cylinders. Ramanna regretted that poor families would not be able to afford LPG and demanded that the union government withdraw the price hike. He said the voters would teach the BJP a lesson in the coming polls for making anti-public policies and decisions.

Meanwhile, a large number of members of the party and women took part in the protests held in Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad district headquarters. Local MLAs participated in the agitation.