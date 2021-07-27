Big B joins Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

By   |  Published: 27th Jul 2021  10:56 am

Hyderabad: TRS MP J. Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge got another major boost with Indian cinema’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, joining the challenge and planting a sapling.

The veteran actor praised Santosh Kumar’s efforts towards developing greenery and said it would surely benefit future generations.

