Big B joins Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:56 am

Hyderabad: TRS MP J. Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge got another major boost with Indian cinema’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, joining the challenge and planting a sapling.

Bachchan joined the challenge at the Ramoji Film City here in the presence of Akkineni Nagarjuna, Producer Ashwini Dutt and others.

The veteran actor praised Santosh Kumar’s efforts towards developing greenery and said it would surely benefit future generations.

