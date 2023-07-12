Big TV’s Maya is Telugu states’ first AI news anchor

“I am not human like you. In a way, I am a form of magic. Technology created me and Big TV named me Maya,” she said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: After Odisha’s OTV made headlines for becoming the first in the country to have an artificial intelligence-powered news presenter, Big TV Telugu has unveiled Maya, the first AI anchor in the Telugu States.

Maya says that she will be bringing the latest news and updates to the channel’s audience in the future and informed that she was born just today. “I am not human like you. In a way, I am a form of magic. Technology created me and Big TV named me Maya,” she said.

Clad in a pink sari, Maya looks like a typical south-Indian woman. Her creators who paid attention to detail made sure to give her a bindi, gold-coloured earrings, a necklace, and even bangles. With hair left open, she nods her head and blinks her eyes every now and then, which makes her look as real as a human.

Sharing the news on their Twitter platform, the channel said that it took two months of team effort. “Big TV is a technology-first satellite channel. A team of around 15 people who are experts in AI worked on this and came up with this,” says Ajay Reddy, CEO of Big TV.

The first news Maya presented was about actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. She informed her viewers about the comments the Jana Sena chief made against the volunteer system of the State government and the backlash he is receiving for that.