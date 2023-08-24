Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi: Nitin Gadkari displays strong positivity towards development

By ANI Published Date - 05:15 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav who called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter’s Delhi residence on Thursday, said that the union minister is very positive regarding development.

Earlier in the day, Yadav called on the union minister to discuss several road projects in his state.

After the meeting with Gadkari, Yadav while talking to the reporters, said that both leaders had a discussion about speeding up the projects in Bihar that were on hold for the last 11-12 years.

“I think Nitin Gadkari is very positive regarding development. We spoke about speeding up the projects in Bihar that were on hold for the last 11-12 years. The most important demand was that there is no expressway in Bihar. We have demanded an expressway… He seemed positive for it,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Later, the Bihar Deputy CM took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared some photographs with Nitin Gadkari during the meeting.

“Today there was a positive discussion with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari regarding the road projects of Bihar,” he said.

He further said that the discussion was also held about the early completion of long pending projects of the Centre like Patna-Gaya, Hajipur-Chhapra, Maheshkhunt of Saharsa-Purnia NH, and Muzaffarpur bypass.

“During the meeting, I demanded the construction of Buxar to Bhagalpur Expressway, a bridge parallel to JP Setu on Ganga, an elevated corridor between Patna to Koilwar and Anisabad to Didarganj. I also discussed the early completion of long pending projects of the Centre like Patna-Gaya, Hajipur-Chhapra, Maheshkhunt of Saharsa-Purnia NH, and Muzaffarpur bypass,” he added.