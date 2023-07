Birla Open Minds secure narrow win in Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Birla Open Minds secured a narrow 42-40 win over Sreenidhi International in the Under Grade 10 Boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Thursday.

For the winners, Chetan starred with vital 23 points. In the Grade 11&12 girls fixtures, Future Kids School downed Sancta Maria 43-31.

Thanushree top-scored with 26 points to guide Gitanjali Senior School beat Oakridge International 49-40 in a close encounter. Disha added 19 points for the winners. Oakridge International’s Devna scored 27 points in but her efforts went in vain.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Birla Open Minds 42 (Chetan 23) bt Sreenidhi International 40 (Krishay 16, Ayush 10); Grade 11&12 Girls: Future Kids School 43 (Neela 13, Ainduja 11, Thanishka 11) bt Sancta Maria 31 (Akshita 15); Gitanjali Senior School 49 (Thanushree 26, Disha 19) bt Oakridge International 40 (Devna 27).