BJP activists stage rasta roko on Karimnagar-Warangal highway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Karimnagar: BJP activists staged a rasta roko on the Karimnagar-Warangal highway near Molangur on Wednesday, demanding action against cow slaughtering.

The agitating BJP workers said that Kumar from Molangur of Shankarapatnam mandal had tied his cow in front of his home on Monday night. The cow, which was pregnant, was stolen by a few people and killed. They demanded action against the accused.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also condemned the killing of the cow and wanted the DGP and Karimnagar CP to take action.

On the other hand, Huzurabad ACP Jeevan Reddy informed that three accused involved in the incident were arrested and produced in the court.