BJP at Centre indulging in ‘vendetta politics’: Minister Satyavathi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:10 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Warangal: Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod alleged that the Central government led by BJP was trying to cause harm to Telangana as the TRS government here was fighting against the anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labourers policies adopted by the BJP government.

She demanded the Centre to purchase the entire paddy of the Yasangi season. She warned that the TRS party would not bow before the BJP government until the Centre makes an announcement on purchasing paddy from Telangana.

As part of the State wide protests called by party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, Satyavathi Rathod along with MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Redya Naik, MLC Thakkallapally Ravinder Rao , ZP chairperson A Bindu, Mahabubabad Municipal chairman P Rammohan Reddy and others participated a protest in Mahabubabad on Thursday.

MLA Shankar Naik, TRS leader Nukala Ranga Reddy and others also attended the protest. Meanwhile, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has also participated in the protests in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Jangaon and demanded that the Centre purchase the paddy produced in this Yasangi season in Telangana.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has organised a huge protest in KUDA grounds in Balasamudram in Hanamkonda. He alleged that the BJP government was not bothered about the welfare of the farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .