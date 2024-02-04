BJP begins Parliamentary Constituency Meetings in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 06:31 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the preparations for the big poll battle of Lok Sabha elections, the State BJP unit on Sunday began its Parliamentary Constituency Meetings in the State.

On the first day Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad and Adilabad Parliamentary Constituency meetings were organised, wherein BJP national general secretary and Sate in-charge Tarun Chugh and Chandrasekhar Tiwari held review meetings and discussed in length about party’s prospects in the four constituencies.

On Monday, Nalgonda, Khammam and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituencies meeting would be held, wherein leaders would discuss the strength and weaknesses of the party. Similarly on Tuesday, Bhongir, Peddapalli and Chevella Parliamentary constituencies meeting would be held.