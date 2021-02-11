BJP behind Sharmila’s politics in Telangana: Congress

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was behind the attempted entry of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter Sharmila into Telangana politics. “Since BJP is losing in the north and is now focusing on the south, I strongly suspect the party’s role behind Sharmila’s political entry in Telangana,” he said, adding that her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was already working with the BJP. “Sharmila will also work in Telangana as per the directions of BJP to ensure that the Congress does not come to power,” the Congress MLA said. Another former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was in a dilemma and unable to decide whether to proceed with the Congress or BJP.

