BJP, BRS workers clash in Hanamkonda

Tension prevailed for some time here as supporters of the BJP and BRS clashed on Thursday, leaving several members injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Tension prevailed for some time here as supporters of the BJP and BRS clashed on Thursday, leaving several members injured

Hanamkonda: Tension prevailed for some time here as supporters of the BJP and BRS clashed on Thursday, leaving several members injured. The clash occurred near the MLA camp office at Balasamudram, where BJP workers attempted to enter the BRS party office, resulting in a heated confrontation.

The Subedari police intervened and apprehended several BJP leaders, including Enugula Rakesh Reddy. They were shifted to the police station.

The clash between the two sides escalated as both sides engaged in verbal exchanges as the BJP workers alleged that the BRS MLA had failed to address the concerns of the city’s residents.

Their attempt to enter the BRS party office was met with resistance from BRS activists, who refuted the allegations made by the BJP members.