BJP-Cong not working together to target BRS: Raghunandan Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 05:58 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of BRS Working President KT Rama Rao that BJP and Congress were trying to finish BRS party, former MLA M Raghunandan Rao said his party had no such plans and that there was no question of joining hands with the Congress at any cost.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Raghunandan Rao said Congress and BJP ideologies were entirely different, hence there was no question of joining hands with that party. “BJP has no secret pact with any party in the State. Who is working with whom everyone knows,”he said.

Stating that the BRS leadership neglected people who took part in Telangana movement, the former MLA said if the BRS leadership has some ethics then it should allocate tickets to those who took part in Telangana movement and sincere party workers in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Since former ministers Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were claiming that Lok Sabha tickets would be given to sincere party workers, they should keep their word and allocate tickets to them, he said.