BJP, Congress lost confidence of Munugode people: Home Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

(Source: Twitter/Mohammed Mahmood Ali). Home Minister said that Telangana state has witnessed comprehensive development in the last eight years due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said that the TRS candidate would win the Munugode by-elections as people of the assembly constituency lost confidence on both Congress and BJP. He conducted door to door campaign at Lakkaram in Choutuppal mandal for the the party candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the by-elections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Telangana state has witnessed comprehensive development in the last eight years due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Education, health and agriculture sectors have witnessed a sea change in the last eight years. In addition to this, the Chief Minister ensured that the results of development programmes reached all sections of the people. He also explained to voters about the welfare schemes Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, KCR Kits and Kalyana Lakshmi.

He reminded that the state government also setup 204 residential schools and colleges for the students of minority community. The state government was committed to the welfare of minorities. He asked the voters to present a victory to TRS candidate in the by-elections keeping in mind the welfare schemes and development programme of the TRS government.