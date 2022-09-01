BJP fears defeat in Munugode bypoll: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday ridiculed the BJP leaders for talking about early elections to the legislative assembly of the state instead of by-polls to Munugode assembly constituency.

Responding to the comments made by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy saying the state government would go for early elections to avoid by-polls to Munugode assembly constituency at Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said that the statement was indicating that BJP was fearing to face by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency.

The BJP leaders made bombastic statements that by-polls would be conducted as early as possible after resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to his MLA post. Now, the BJP leaders were keeping quiet on by-elections. Several surveys confirmed that BJP would be confined to the third place in Munugode by-elections. In view of the ground level situation, the BJP was struck in fear of defeat in Munugode by-elections, he added.

He said that BJP, which was unable to face by-elections to an assembly constituency, was talking about the early elections in the state. It was unfortunate that opposition parties criticised the move of the state government to extend help to the families of diseased army and farmers, who had died in service of the country. He said that the welfare schemes being implemented by TRS government created trouble to the double engine governments of BJP.

BJP leaders feared that people of their party ruled states would revolt demanding welfare schemes similar to ones in Telagana State. Hence, Narendra Modi government has been trying to create hurdles to Telangana by stopping release of funds. It has also created hurdles to the state in getting loans from the financial institutions. The BJP government was even not giving State’s share in the central taxes. Overcoming all these odds, the state government has sanctioned 10 lakh new Aasara pensions, he added.

He said that Narendra Modi government conspired to fix meters to the agricultural electrical connections, which would impact supply of free power to the farmers in the state. The poor and middle class families have been facing hardship due to rise in the prices of essential commodities. The hike in the price of fuels have indirect impact on the prices of essential commodities, he pointed out.