BJP government’s discrimination towards Telangana

Interestingly, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned eight KVs while three KVs were approved for Gujarat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: The BJP-led union government’s discrimination towards Telangana is continuing, with the sanctioning Kendriya Vidyalayas once again confirming this.

As many as 27 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) have been sanctioned to different States and not a single KV was not sanctioned to Telangana.

