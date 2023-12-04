BJP leader murdered; wife and lover arrested

By IANS Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Kanpur: Kanpur Police have arrested a woman and her alleged lover involved in the murder of her husband, who was also a BJP leader.

According to the police, Mukesh Narang, president of BJP’s Govind Nagar booth, was strangled to death by his wife Divya and her alleged lover Sanjay Pal on November 24. Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

Mukesh Narang, a resident of Govind Nagar, was married to Divya of Kaushambhi about two years ago. This was Mukesh’s second marriage. Earlier, he was married to one Babita of Dada Nagar whom he later divorced.

On the night of November 24, he was found dead in his house. Sulphas tablets were found lying next to his body. At the time of the accident, Mukesh’s wife Divya went to her sister-in-law living in the vicinity.

Post-mortem revealed that Narang died due to poison and injury marks were also found on his neck. The police initially considered it a suicide, but later when Mukesh’s friends expressed possibility of murder, the investigation was started. The chats of Divya with another person went viral.

Later, during investigation, it was found that she had chatted with one Sanjay Pal who lives in Kaushambhi. Then with the help of electronic surveillance, the police caught both of them and worked out the case.

Sanjay Pal was Divya’s neighbour and had a love relationship with her. Even after marriage, Divya kept contacting him.

ADCP Ankita Sharma said that after Mukesh came to know about their love affair, Divya planned to kill him.