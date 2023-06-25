BJP leaders Eatala Rajender, Rajgopal Reddy skip Nadda’s public meeting at Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:35 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Hyderabad: A day after meeting the party’s national leadership in Delhi, BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy again triggered debates by being conspicuous with their absence at the public meeting addressed by party national president JP Nadda at Nagarkurnool on Sunday.

Following reports that the duo had made up their mind to leave the party and join the Congress, they were summoned by union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda to Delhi on Saturday and after an hour-long meeting, they told media that they were satisfied with the assurance given to them and that they did not have any plans to leave the party.

However, barely 24 hours after the announcement, they skipped the public meeting addressed by Nadda. In fact, they were not present in the meeting held by Nadda in Hyderabad with other senior leaders of the State.

According to party sources, the duo were not in contact with any of the party leaders ever since they returned from Delhi. Sources said the duo had gone to Delhi to know what the party high command was offering to them to drop their plans and since they were not satisfied with the offer, they were maintaining a distance with the party.

