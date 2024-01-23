BJP leadershhip sends RSS man to improve seat tally in Lok Sabha

The RSS leader played a key role behind the scenes in bringing BJP to power in the recently held Rajasthan assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 05:43 PM

Hyderabad: To end the ongoing feuds between a few senior leaders and ensure greater coordination among the party leaders, the BJP leadership is reportedly sending a tough taskmaster and senior RSS leader Chandrashekhar to Telangana.

Chandrashekhar was made the General Secretary (Organizing) of Telangana and he would be the main person to formulate strategies and policies for the Lok Sabha elections. Chandrashekhar will be visiting Hyderabad on Wednesday for the first time after being appointed as organizing secretary and having discussions with senior State leaders.

Sources said the party could not get the desired results during the last assembly elections primarily due to infighting and lack of coordination among senior leaders, Chandreshekhar is tasked to take up these two issues on top priority. It is learnt that the party central leadership has asked him to streamline the organisational structure of the party in the State and create greater coordination among the leaders and functionaries.

As there is no reconciliation between Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and former MLA Eatala Rajender factions, Chandrashekhar is likely to have a detailed discussion with the two leaders shortly.

Due to the reported ongoing cold war between senior leaders it has become difficult for the party to strengthen its base in several constituencies.

The internal feud between leaders have cost the party several winning seats during the assembly polls and to prevent such a situation in the Lok Sabha polls, the party has sent Chandrashekhar, sources said.

In fact, fearing trouble from various factions within the party during the Lok Sabha polls, State BJP President G Kishan Reddy has changed all the district presidents. The appointment of Chandrashekhar is likely to help Kishan Reddy to lead the party.

The BJP high command has given a target of winning over 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to the party State unit and to achieve this goal there is a need for greater coordination among the leaders and functionaries, hence, the role of Chandrashekhar becomes very crucial.

A native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, Chandrashekhar first rose within the RSS ranks to become a vibhag pracharak, and was active in his home State before moving on to a more political role in the BJP. He was the general secretary (organisation) with the BJP for Kashi region. This was the election in which Narendra Modi contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha and went on to become the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Srinivas was the Telangana Organizing Secretary, but was shifted as organising secretary of Punjab and Haryana. Since then the Telangana BJP team has no organising secretary and the party fought the assembly elections under the State president.