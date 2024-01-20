BJP appoints first woman district president in Sangareddy

Anji Reddy said she would work collectively with all the key leaders across Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 02:55 PM

Godavari Anji Reddy vows to strengthen Party in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chinnamail Godavari Anji Reddy has become the first woman president of the party’s district unit.

Anji Reddy said she would work collectively with all the key leaders across the district. Since the Lok Sabha elections and local body elections were fast approaching, she would work to strengthen the party at the village level and ward level in municipalities to improve the party’s performance, she said, adding that she would also increase the number of women members in the party during her tenure.

Also Read Sangareddy MLA writes to Speaker, CS on protocol violations

Anji Reddy had worked as the party’s State Women’s wing secretary and also contested unsuccessfully as the Bharathi Nagar corporator in the previous elections.