BJP MLAs likely to stay away from Akbaruddin’s oath ceremony

The BJP legislative party members have chosen to abstain from the upcoming Assembly oath-taking ceremony in protest of the State government's decision to appoint Akbaruddin Owaisi, an MLA-elect from AIMIM, as the pro-tem speaker.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: In protest against the State government appointing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA-elect Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker, the BJP legislative party members have reportedly decided to stay away from the oath taking ceremony scheduled to take place in the Assembly on Saturday. There are eight newly elected BJP members in the new assembly.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh is learned to have said that his party members decided to stay away from the oath taking ceremony in protest against the appointment of Owaisi as pro-tem speaker. The BJP MLAs would take a final call on attending the assembly after holding a meeting with State BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday morning, he said.

“There are many senior legislators in the present assembly, but still the Chief Minister has appointed Owaisi as pro-tem speaker. This shows that in order to please the Majlis, he has appointed Akbaruddin as pro-tem speaker ,”he alleged.

In 2019 too, Raja Singh refused to take oath as MLA when the then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made Majlis MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan the Pro-tem Speaker.