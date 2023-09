BJP names 39 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

The party fielded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimani assembly constituency.

By PTI Updated On - 09:14 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

New Delhi: BJP on Monday released the second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. The party fielded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimani.

