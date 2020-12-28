BJP stages dharnas in front of Tahsildhar offices in Karimnagar

BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy participated in the protest demonstration held at Karimnagar Tahsildhar office here on Monday

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party activists staged dharna in front of Tahsildhar offices across the district demanding that the State government fulfill promises made to dalits.

BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy participated in the protest demonstration held at Karimnagar Tahsildhar office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that State government has no commitment towards development of dalits and was taking anti-dalit steps. Community people should be aware it, he added.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had cheated dalits by not fulfilling promises made to them, he said besides denying three acres land, SC Corporation funds were also being diverted to other programmes.

BJP dalit morcha district president Somidi Venu Prasad and others participated in dharna.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .