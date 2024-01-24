BJP to lodge plaint with Governor against Endowments Dept

NVSS Prabhakar, the ex-MLA and BJP State vice-president, announced that his party plans to file a complaint with Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan against the Endowments Department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 04:39 PM

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said his party would lodge a complaint against the Endowments Department with Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan for its failure to organise religious programmes during the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Prabhakar said the Endowments Department had been created to promote religious activities of Hindu religion and since consecration of Ram Temple was an important event for the majority community it was its duty to organise religious activities on that day.

“Peoples sentiments were hurt by not organizing programmes related to Hindu tradition and culture during the consecration of Ram Temple.

This is a violation of the Constitution,”he said.

Demanding the Endowment Minister to apologize for acting against Hindu customs, he said that his party would complain to the Governor about the failure of the Endowments Department to perform its Constitutional duties.