BJP will fight Bandi arrest legally, politically: Kishan Reddy

Since Sanjay is very vocal against the BRS, he has been framed in the case. We are not going to keep quiet, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said his party would fight the arrest both legally and politically.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy alleged the State government was targeting Sanjay as he was raising the issue of TSPSC question paper leak and other corruption cases. “Since Sanjay is very vocal against the BRS, he has been framed in the case. We are not going to keep quiet. We will take the matter to the people of the State,”he said.

Coming down heavily on the police, Kishan Reddy alleged that the police had booked a case against Sanjay based on a WhatsApp post, which had no basis and truth. “Politicians and journalists have close rapport and they are in touch with each other. Hence booking a case against Bandi on the basis that the former journalist, who is also an accused in the case, was in touch with Sanjay is not correct,”he said.

Ruling out the intervention of party central leadership in the matter, he said the local leadership was capable of taking care of the issue. He said the BJP has no intention to pull down the BRS government. “We want the BRS government to complete its full term. We will not dislodge it. People of the State will throw them out in the next poll,”he said.