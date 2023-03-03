Black magician held for cheating, sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: The Langar Houz police on Friday arrested a person claiming to be a black magician on charges of cheating and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The arrested person is Shah Ghulam Nakshband Hafeez Pasha, a resident of Saleem Nagar, New Malakpet and native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said, about three years ago, Hafeez Pasha promising to cure health problems of the victim girl’s family became close to her and sexually assaulted. When her parents confronted him, Hafeez Pasha apologized and promised to marry her.

While the girl’s parents fixed her marriage with Hafeez Pasha on March 10, the latter went absconding. Based on a complaint from her parents, the Langar Houz police booked a case and arrested him.