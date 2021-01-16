Black Pearl has the edge in Kolkata feature

No false rails

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Black Pearl, unbeaten in his last five starts, looks outstanding

in the Calcutta Derby Stakes (Grade I) 2400 metres, the highlight of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 12.45 pm.

Selections

1. Adorinda 1, Yahalla 2, Jinsoku 3

2. Devine Chakra 1, Astral Star 2, Inkonito 3

3. Kimaya 1, Resolute 2, Namiki 3

4. Dandi March 1, Rainbow Trout 2, Izzy 3

5. Delphini 1, Lady Laurane 2, Honeycrisp 3

6. Knotty Ash 1, Awesome One 2, Tutankhamun 3

7. Black Pearl 1, Zoya 2

8. Shimmering Star 1, Incendio 2, Court Jester 3

Day’s Best: Black Pearl.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, & 7 8.

