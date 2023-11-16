Boath witnessed revolutionary change in infra: Anil Jadhav

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

File photo of BRS nominee Anil Jadhav.

Adilabad: BRS nominee from Boath Assembly constituency Anil Jadhav said that the segment witnessed a revolutionary change in infrastructure in nine and half years. He was addressing a poll rally conducted in Echoda mandal centre on Thursday.

Jadhav sought Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take steps to commence the process of tendering for Kupti project, to establish a degree college, to convert Echoda into municipality and titles to non tribals, to merge Mathura community with SCs, to provide clearance from the forest department to form roads and to develop Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy temple in Sirichelma mandal headquarters.

The nominee further said that people of Boath casted their votes in favor of BRS nominees since 2014. He predicted that he would easily be able to win from the segment with the help of the innovative schemes and unprecedented developmental programmes taken up by the government. He thanked the cadres and public for turning up in the rally in large numbers.

Former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, MLCs Dande Vittal, and S Madusudana Chary, MLA Jogu Ramanna, Boath MPP Tula Srinivas and many others were present.