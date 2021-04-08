Bodies of coal mine workers extricated from KTK 6 mine in Bhupalpally

According to the officials, both of them had gone into the underground mine to attend the second shift duty around 2 pm.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The bodies of two miners (support men) were extricated from the Kakatiya 6 incline coal mine of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Bhupalpally here on Wednesday night at around 10.30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Katham Narsaiah (51), a native of Goureddypet in Peddapalli mandal of Peddapalli district, and Salaveni Shankaraiah (53) of Venkatraopeta village of Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial district. While Narsaiah is survived by wife Bhoolaxmi, and four sons, Shankaraiah is leaving behind wife Ramakka and one son and two daughters.

According to the officials, both of them had gone into the underground mine to attend the second shift duty around 2 pm and were trapped under the debris when the parapet wall collapsed on them while they were fixing props at a weak portion of the roof of the mining cave.

In an attempt to rescue the victims, a ten-member team of SCCL rescuers including manager Tagore Singh, and safety officer Pandey got into the mine, but in vain. The bodies were retrieved after nearly six hours of rescue operation and shifted to the local hospital for postmortem. Local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy also visited the mine.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke to the authorities concerned and enquired about the circumstances that led to the incident. He expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and said the government will take care of the kin of the victims.

