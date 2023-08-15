Body of man who jumped into Godavari traced in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Mancherial: The body of a 25-year old man, who died by suicide allegedly by jumping in to the Godavari river three days ago, was traced at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday.

Dandepalli police said Ganesh jumped into the river following some family disputes on August 13. Divers retrieved the body on Tuesday. Ganesh’s mother had lodged a complaint, after which a case was registered. Investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the body of another youngster who went missing three days ago was found in an irrigation tank at Godapuram village in Kubheer mandal in Nirmal district. In a separate incident, a mentally unsound woman, Girugula Sharada, drowned in a farm pond at Barepalli village in Thandur mandal of Mancherial. She had left home on Monday.