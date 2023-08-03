Body of missing girl found in nala in Karimnagar

The police, who were alerted by the local residents, reached the spot and shifted the body, which reportedly was in a mutilated condition with the head missing, to the district headquarters hospital mortuary.

Karimnagar: The body of a three-year-old girl, Krithika, who went missing on July 27, was found in the drainage in Laxminagar here on Thursday morning.

Krithika, who was reported missing on July 27, was seen walking away from her home in CCTV footage from the area. After searching for her, the parents lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar Town-II police on Monday.

Police suspected that she might have fallen into the drainage and got washed away. A case was registered and investigation is on. Natives of Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh, the child’s parents Yashwanth and Savitha Karvey migrated to Karimnagar to work as construction labourers and were staying at Hariharanagar here.