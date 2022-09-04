Body of unidentified man found at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:32 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Representational Image. The police reached the spot and after preliminary investigation shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Hyderabad: An unidentified man aged about 25 years was found murdered at Kukatpally on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the body of the man clad in jeans pant and black shirt was found in a pool of blood at a playground in Kukatpally by some locals who alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and after preliminary investigation shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Police suspect some persons known to the victim might have attacked him with boulders on head resulting in his death. Police suspect some personal enmity or property disputes might have led to murder.

A case is booked.