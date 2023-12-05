Body of unidentified woman found in Secunderabad West Metro station

The victim, who is suspected to be aged in early 30s, was found dead at the parking area by the metro users, who immediately alerted the security personnel.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified young woman was found at the Secunderabad West metro station on Tuesday.

On being alerted by the security guard, the Market police reached the spot and shifted the highly decomposed body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings are being verified for any clues. A case was booked and all possible angles including a natural death, suicide and murder were being investigated, police said.