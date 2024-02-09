Task Force seizes 40 quintals of PDS rice in Siddipet

The man Akula Mahipal was purchasing the PDS rice at a low price from beneficiaries in the villages and selling the same for profit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:32 PM

Siddipet: The Task Force seized 40 quintals of PDS rice at Murrimuchala village of Komuravelly Mandal on Friday as a man stored it illegally.

The man Akula Mahipal was purchasing the PDS rice at a low price from beneficiaries in the villages and selling the same for profit.

On a tip-off, the police seized the rice and a vehicle.

The case was handed over to Siddipet two-town Police.