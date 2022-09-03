Boundary wall for protecting temple lands: Patancheru MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has laid foundation stone for building the boundary wall around Sri Bramramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple with an outlay of Rs 1.30 crore

Sangareddy: To protect the lands of Sri Bramramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Beeramguda, the State government has decided to build a boundary wall around the temple and the lands located on a hillock. The ancient temple was having 34 acres around it. Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has laid foundation stone for building the boundary wall with an outlay of Rs 1.30 crore.

Speaking to news reporters on this occasion, Reddy said that the State government will give utmost priority to protecting the lands of the Temple since they would be very useful in the days to come. He further said that there were plans to take up several facilities on the premises of the temple for the benefit of the devotees.

Assuring to grant more funds for temple development, the MLA said that the efforts were on to protect the lands of Siddi Ganapathi Swamy Temple located at Rudraram and Veera Badra Swamy Temple located at Bonthapally under Patancheru Assembly Constituency. Ameenpur Municipal Chairman Tummala Panduranga Reddy, Vice-chairman Narasimha Goud, Temple Committee Chairman Tulasi Reddy and others were present.