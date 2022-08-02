Patancheru devotee launches his 18th pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Seesala Raju (standing third from right) is offering prayers at Mahankali Temple in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Seesala Raju (57), an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, has launched his 18th Pilgrimage trip to Tirumala on foot on Tuesday.

Raju, a native of Patancheru town, had gone on a pilgrimage to Tirumala on foot from Patancheru 18 years ago. Since then, Raju has been continuing his journey every year. He has been going to Tirumala on foot every year to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

After coming to know about the unique pilgrimage of Raju, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy felicitated him at Mahankali Temple today. Raju commenced his journey to Tirumala on Tuesday in the presence of the MLA and other leaders.