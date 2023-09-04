Bowenpally police nab two in mobile phone theft gang

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police arrested two members of a five member gang of property offenders who were involved in theft of mobile phones, on Monday. The police also arrested two persons who were purchasing the stolen property and recovered 19 mobile phones and an auto rickshaw from them.

The arrested persons are Syed Sajid (35) of Bahadurpura and Mohd Amer (28) of Shaheennagar. Three others Mohammed Aijaz, Mohammed alias Model and Waseem are absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Chandana Deepthi said the gang was involved in five cases of mobile phone theft at Bowenpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills and Panjagutta.

Sajid engaged the four persons and paid wages to them and set a target of five mobile phones a day.

The prime suspect Aijaz, was paid Rs. 2,000 a day while the remaining suspects Rs. 800. “Aijaz used to drive the auto rickshaw while the remaining suspects would be in the rear seat posing as passengers. On noticing a passenger on the road they would accommodate him in their auto rickshaw and later by diverting their attention steal the mobile phone from the victim,” DCP (North) said.

The property was later sold to Mohammed Ahmed of Jahanuma and Mohammed Shafi, of Edi Bazaar who in turn sold it to customers through OLX or directly, she added.

Efforts are on to nab Aijaz, Mohammed and Waseem, who are absconding.