‘Brain tumour second most common cancer among children’

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Brain tumour is the second most common cancer among children after leukaemia but only six per cent of these children actually receive any treatment. Smaller centres lack adequate diagnostic modalities and often end up misdiagnosing symptoms like vomiting and morning headache as either gastrointestinal problem or migraine, AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at the inaugural of a two-day NEUROENDOCON 2021, the 7th annual meeting of Neuroendoscopy Society, he said: “If treated in time, these children can live up to 70-80 years without any issues.” AIG Hospitals, known for its comprehensive portfolio of minimally invasive therapeutic procedures ranging from gastrointestinal diseases, cardiovascular diseases to interventional radiology for treating liver cancers, has extended the services of brain and spine surgeries.

“The Institute of Neurosciences at the hospital is now equipped to undertake such complex procedures. A major advantage of minimal access brain and spine surgery is that it delivers precision with minimal collateral damage leading to good outcomes,” he said, adding that one of the most advanced ways to treat certain brain tumours is the endoscopic brain surgery which allows neurosurgeons to identify and treat conditions that are deep within the brain.

To aid in these surgeries, the department at AIG is equipped with state-of-the-art operating surgical microscope, neuronavigation, cranial robot, laser, neuro, and spine endoscopy systems. “The most important benefit of minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries is the significant reduction in trauma for the patient resulting in a shorter hospital stay with minimum side effects,” he said, adding that expert neurosurgeons from across the country will join to discuss the latest in endoscopic management of brain, skull base and spine diseases during the meeting.

Director and head of department Dr Subodh Raju said: “Traditional open brain and spine surgery causes a greater morbidity for the patients but is still being practiced because it offers an in-depth view of the brain. The latest endoscopic devices enable us to get the same in-depth view of the brain without causing the trauma of opening the skull.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .