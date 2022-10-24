Brothers fight over land, mother dies in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A dispute over a piece of land between two brothers allegedly claimed the life of their mother, Y Lasmamma, who was injured while trying to intervene when the brothers were fighting.

According to the police, Lasmamma died when her elder son Lingaiah allegedly hit her with a pestle in Erukulla of Karimnagar rural mandal on Monday morning. Police said Lasmamma’s two sons Lingaiah and Rajaiah had a dispute over sharing two acres of land in Erukulla.

Alleging that Rajaiah was not cooperating for partition of the land, Lingaiah was allegedly creating hurdles for the construction of a house in Karimnagar by Rajaiah. On Sunday morning, both arrived at the village to discuss the dispute and picked up an argument at Rachabanda. They then went home and began quarrelling in front of their mother.

It is said that then Lingaiah attacked his brother and later his mother with a pestle when she tried to stop him from attacking Rajaiah. Lasmamma was injured on the head and died on the spot. Rajaiah, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted in a hospital.

Lingaiah surrendered before the police. Rural CI Vignan Rao said a case was registered, and investigation was on.