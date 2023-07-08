BRS broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Launching a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to address long-pending demands of alloting steel factory at Bayyaram, Tribal University and coach factory at Kazipet, BRS working president and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said it was strange of the Prime Minister to criticize the Telangana Government, which had filled 2.20 lakh government vacancies.

The Prime Minister on Saturday toured Warangal tour to lay foundation for road works and Railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet. He also addressed a public meeting at the venue and made critical remarks against the Telangana Government, especially in terms of unemployment.

Minutes after the Prime Minister concluded his speech, the BRS working president came down heavily on him, pointing out failures of BJP-led union government in different sectors, especially the discrimination towards Telangana.

Coach factory at Kazipet was a long-pending demand of Telangana and was even assured under AP Reorganization Act. Yet, the Prime Minister sanctioned a locomotive factory for Gujarat with an investment of Rs.20,000 crore. On the contrary, Telangana was allotted a Railway wagon repair unit with a paltry investment of Rs.520 crore, he said.

“This is nothing but insulting Telangana people,” Rama Rao said in a statement. Similarly, Telangana has been appealing for steel factory at Bayyaram and Tribal University but the Prime Minister did not utter a word about the demands, he said.

Listing out the BJP Government’s failures in filling up vacancies, the BRS working president slammed that there were 16 lakh vacancies in government departments at the Centre. Yet, the Prime Minister comments on Telangana Government, which had filled up 2.20 lakh vacancies in the State.

“It would have been great had the Prime Minister listed out the initiatives taken for welfare of youth in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of being the most ineffective leader, who created highest unemployment,” Rama Rao said.

Taking a dig at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for delaying the approval of Bills sent by the State Government, he said the Prime Minister should have advised the Governor who was delaying the exercise to fill up the vacancies in universities by sitting on the Bill.

At a time, when Telangana was setting a benchmark for other States in ensuring the welfare and development of farming community, it was strange that Prime Minister spoke about farmers’ welfare.

Despite stiff opposition, the BJP Government had introduced three farm laws and was responsible for the death of 700 farmers, who protested in the National Capital against the farm laws, he said, adding Prime Minister talking about farmers welfare was like devils preaching holy scriptures.

Countering the Prime Minister’s family rule remark on the BRS government, he said entire Telangana was a family and were family members of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “BRS government strives for the welfare of all sections and yes our’s is a Telangana family party,” Rama Rao said.

Casting aspersive comments on Telangana Government and coming with hands to the State, besides failing to address long-pending demands has become habit for the Prime Minister, he added.