BRS cadres stage Rythu Deeksha across Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 06:10 PM

Khammam: In response to the call given by BRS leadership in support of the farmer Rythu Deeksha was staged at different places in the erstwhile Khammam district on Satruday.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and ex-MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others took in the deeksha held in Kallur as support for the farmer.

The deeksha was staged at Palair, Khammam, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli, Kothagudem and Aswaropet. Nageswara Rao who took part in the deeksha at Wyra, said the BRS cadres have to support former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to protect the farmer’s rights.

He demanded the State government to give a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers who lost their crops and to pay a bonus of Rs 500 to paddy farmers immediately.

Congress cheated the people by making impractical poll promises, he alleged. When the BJP government at the Centre brought anti-farmer black laws, the BRS MPs have fought against the government in the Parliament forcing forced the government to withdraw the laws, Nageswara Rao reminded.

Because of the Congress government’s negligence people were lacking drinking and irrigation water.

The government to support the farmers on a war footing basis as the crops were drying up and farmers were suffering losses, he demanded.