Handlooms Minister blames BRS for weavers crisis

Hyderabad: Holding the BRS government responsible for the plight of the weavers in the State, Agriculture and Handlooms Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao alleged that the BRS government had failed to pay dues of Rs 488.38 crore to TESCO from different government departments till November 2023.
The government did not clear dues of Rs 351.52 crore pertaining to Bathukamma saree orders to TESCO. Dismissing the allegations that weavers were resorting to suicides because of the hardships they were subjected to under Congress rule, he said the accusations being made by the BRS leadership were politically motivated.
He also alleged that the ‘Cheneta Mitra’ scheme was introduced by the previous government without adequate fund support.