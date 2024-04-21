KTR urges voters to elect Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar MP seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Batting for BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, party working president KT Rama Rao urged voters to choose their MP wisely.

He emphasised the need for the voice of Vinod Kumar in the Lok Sabha more than ever, to fight for the long-standing demand of IIIT in Karimnagar and other issues.

Taking to X on Sunday, Rama Rao introduced Vinod Kumar to the constituents of Karimnagar, terming him as a committed activist who played an active role in Telangana movement.

He said Vinod Kumar was always accessible to the people of Karimnagar parliament and firmly committed to the progress of constituency.

Born in erstwhile Karimnagar district, Vinod Kumar was one of the founding members of the TRS party (now BRS) in 2001 for Telangana’s statehood.

After winning as MP in 2004, his role was crucial in garnering support from 32 political parties in the Parliament for Telangana. As Karimnagar MP in 2014, he raised his voice for the development of his constituency and Telangana State in the Lok Sabha.

“Vinod Kumar participated in a record number of discussions and raised over 500 questions in the Parliament for Telangana’s funds and rights, ranking second nationwide in questions asked by MPs. His efforts led to the inclusion of Karimnagar in the Smart City project; many highways and railway lines were sanctioned due to his persistence,” he said.