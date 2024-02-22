BRS chief KCR extends Medaram Jatara greetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 06:00 PM

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his warm wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara at Medaram, a symbol of Telangana’s struggle for self-respect, history, and culture. He said the Medaram Jatara, which is held once in every two years, is the largest tribal festival in Asia and is often referred to as Telangana Kumbh Mela.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao reflected on the spiritual and historical importance of Sammakka-Saralamma, noting that their spirit of struggle for self-respect was involved in the Telangana Statehood movement. He highlighted the transformative journey of the Godavari Valley basin, once troubled under erstwhile rulers, now flourishing with greenery due to efficient irrigation measures, bringing solace to the lives of the local populace.

The BRS president urged the State government to ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees, who throng in large numbers from across Telangana and neighbouring States to pray to the revered Goddesses. He also sought blessings from the Tribal Goddesses for filling the lives of the people of Telangana with happiness and richness.