BRS continues to focus on welfare, development: CM KCR

Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS gave priority for the development of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and efforts were on to improve public amenities and employment opportunities in the peripheral constituencies through industrial development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the development of Telangana was possible only under the BRS rule. He pointed out that opposition parties were either trying to divide people on the basis of religion and caste or seeking to bring Indiramma Rajyam (Indira Gandhi reign) during which people of Telangana had witnessed only social unrest.

“People must be cautious while voting. One is a communal party, another wants to bring Indiramma Rajyam. The communal party is only interested in digging up mosques and dividing people on the basis of religion. The other party only wants to come to power and is threatening to remove Dharani portal, scrap Rythu Bandhu scheme and even impose power cuts due to its inefficiency. They have no other agenda,” the Chief Minister said while addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabhas in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andhole and Sangareddy constituencies on Monday.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS gave priority for the development of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and efforts were on to improve public amenities and employment opportunities in the peripheral constituencies through industrial development. He revealed plans to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail upto Shadnagar and also Sangareddy over the next two phases.

He said he had fulfilled his promise to scrap GO 111 benefiting scores of villages and enabling the locals to sell their land. “However, we are yet to complete formalities like developing a master plan to ensure planned development. Within a couple of months, the draft plan will be published to take forward the issue,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the BRS struck a fine balance between welfare and development without any discrimination to any section in the State. Apart from ensuring well-being of the poor and providing support to farmers, he said the State government gave equal importance to the welfare of the government employees who fought for separate Telangana along with him.

“I kept my promise to the Telangana employees and ensured that they get highest salaries than employees of any other State and even the Central government. We have recently appointed new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and will enhance Dearness Allowance soon,” he assured. Apart from regularising several jobs, the State government had also enhanced salaries to the outsourcing employees by 30 per cent on part with government employees.