BRS delegation meets DGP

A delegation of BRS leaders led by Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MP and L Ramana, MLC met the DGP and requested him to direct police officials to act impartially and take action against Congress leaders instigating attacks against BRS followers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti on Tuesday urged Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta to stop the practice of foisting false cases against party workers and functionaries in the State.

A delegation of BRS leaders led by Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MP and L Ramana, MLC met the DGP and requested him to direct police officials to act impartially and take action against Congress leaders instigating attacks against BRS followers.

They apprised him of the violence unleashed by the Congress targeting BRS workers and supporters at Huzurnagar, Manakondur, Bhupalpally and Kolhapur constituencies.

They also informed him that BRS leader and Bhongir ZP chairman A Sandeep Reddy was attacked by Congress workers in the presence of Minister for Roads and Building Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday.