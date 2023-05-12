Chandrapur next pitstop for BRS in Maharashtra

Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister KCR is fully focused on the plan of action for his next move

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

File Photo

By Chandra Bhaskar Rao

Hyderabad: Having already gained a firm footing in parts of Maharashtra with an overwhelming response to all his three rallies held so far, Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is fully focused on the plan of action for his next move.

BRS supporters and loyalists from different parts of Maharashtra have been mounting pressure on the party leadership for organizing the next rally, which would be the fourth in the series, either at Solapur or Nagpur. But a mammoth rally at Chandrapur is top on the agenda of the party. Chandrapur will be the venue for Chandrashekhar Rao’s next rally in Maharashtra, according to party sources.

The date for holding the rally at Chandrapur will be announced very soon, they added. Egged on by the success of the public meetings held so far at Nanded, Kandar Loha and Aurangabad, the leadership has already tasked the party functionaries with the responsibility of thorough planning for the next meeting.

BRS leaders, who have been spearheading the party campaign in Maharashtra, have been thoroughly engaged in reaching out to the supporters in every nook and cranny of the State.

The big influx into the party triggered by the three public meetings organized so far has become a worry for other political parties in the neighbouring State.

However, the party is keen on going it alone in Maharashtra by strengthening its organizational network in all the 288 Assembly constituencies, with the Chief Minister also recently declaring that the party would not have any sort of tie up with any political party in Maharashtra.

The scope for expanding the organizational network of BRS as well as its support base in Maharastra is relatively high, say the leaders joining the party from the neighbouring state.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ was received well in the peasant community in Vidharba and other pockets, they said.