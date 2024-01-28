BRS has lost only power not prowess, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: Asserting that the BRS maybe down, but not out, party working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the party had lost only power but not its prowess as the right combatant.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and functionaries at the Sircilla assembly constituency, he said A Revanth Reddy was not a people’s Chief Minister. He had become the Chief Minister under the ‘Delhi Management Quota’.

There was no other leader in the country like K Chandrashekhar Rao to question louder and stronger on behalf of the people. It was Chandrashekhar Rao who was instrumental for realising Statehood for Telangana. But for the realisation of a separate Telangana by him, Revanth Reddy would never have been able to become a Chief Minister, he said.

Referring to the unfulfilled promises and guarantees of the Congress, he said farmers were waiting for implementation of the Rs.2 lakh loan waiver promised by the new government. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao used to credit Rs.7500 crore into the bank account of farmers within one week extending the crop investment assistance under the Rythu Bandhu programme without making farmers to wait for long.

People had started feeling the impact of the Congress rule as power supply related issues were back. Reiterating that the BRS had lost only power, but not its fighting power, he said the Congress had managed to make it with false promises. It was now finding difficult to implement them.

As part of its tactics to divert public opinion from its failures, the Congress government had launched a smear campaign, Rama Rao said, adding that the people would not subscribe to Congress narratives on corruption.

Being in power, the Congress was free to order an inquiry into the charges instead of harping on the same issue. The government was free to expose corruption, he said asking it to focus attention on implementing its guarantees.

Rama Rao also said the Congress had deceived the people with multiple declarations. The free bus travel scheme had left auto-rickshaw drivers in the lurch. Any initiative should be well-thought of and adequately planned in advance. Women travelling in the free buses were left to fight it out for the sake of a seat, he said.

The BRS working president also came down heavily on the Governor’s speech, stating that it was replete with lies. The BRS had responded boldly to the white papers issued by the Congress government, he said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao would prove to be more powerful leading the opposition party.